Khloé Kardashian Hates Being In Her 30s -- Says ‘It’s The Worst Decade Ever’!

Some people may say your 30s are some of the best years of your life – but for Khloé Kardashian? Well, she wouldn’t agree. In fact, the television personality feels it’s the absolute “worst decade” and has started the countdown to her 40s!

Khloé took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share that she’s more than ready to close this last decade of her life after turning 39 years old last week. While showing off presents of some pens, hair clips, and a sparkly passport holder she received from friends, the Good American founder said:

“I don’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny. I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever.”

Pointing out a birthday card from a pal which had the number 39, a plus sign, and a hand holding up a middle finger on the front, she added:

“And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it’s genius.”

She’s certainly had some ups and downs throughout her 30s! She’s had a ton of highs when it comes to her career, launching her clothing company Good American in 2016, starring on the family’s successful show Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which has since ended), and then starting another reality series on Hulu, The Kardashians. During this time, Khloé also had two children: 5-year-old daughter True Thompson and 11-month-old son Tatum Thompson. So she’s definitely had some great times this past decade!

However, the reality star had to deal with some s****y moments too – especially when it comes to her love life! In 2016, she finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom.

She then moved on to Tristan Thompson, who has been at the center of several cheating scandals during their relationship. One of which resulted in him fathering a son with another woman – while he was dating Khloé, and they were expecting Tatum via a surrogate. Awful. On top of this, she also ended up having melanoma on her cheek and immediately had it removed. So, so scary.

Given all this, it’s no wonder she isn’t a big fan of her 30s. But as we mentioned, there were definitely some positives that have come out of these past few years. Hopefully, she can one day look back and see that maybe her 30s weren’t entirely the “worst.” But some also would not blame her if she was ready to put this chapter behind her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with KoKo that the 30s aren’t the best decade? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]