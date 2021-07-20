Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson BACK TOGETHER Again?! See The Evidence & Decide!

Is Khloé Kardashian back with Tristan Thompson after all? Or are they just co-parenting #goals??

We learned last month that Khloé quietly broke up with her baby daddy again after the third (?? seventh?? ninth??) cheating scandal. We heard she had gotten frustrated after really buying into the changes he supposedly made — and was “done falling for Tristan’s empty promises.”

But can she really quit him? We’ve seen the on-again, off-again couple in this position before. The last time, as much as she refused to cop to it, she did quietly take him back. Are we about to watch history repeat itself?

That’s the impression some will certainly get from the photos and videos on DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

You can see Khloé and Tristan picking up daughter True Thompson from a dance class. And yes, they’re doing it together. They show up in one vehicle and leave together, with the NBA player in the driver’s seat. Obviously this could just be incredibly chill co-parenting. But chill is not how we’d describe Tristan’s behavior when it comes to his ex.

Recently when her former husband Lamar Odom posted a comment on her Instagram calling her a “hottie,” the Boston Celtic flipped out, threatening his perceived rival with talk of his near-fatal drug overdose. It was pretty ugly. And more importantly it proved Tristan still feels some ownership over Khloé. That would be inappropriate even if they were dating, but if they’re back together it would certainly explain a whole lot.

We guess fans should take a look at the pair’s interaction and decide for themselves whether they think it’s a relationship or just co-parenting.

Speaking of parenting, Khloé opened up on Monday about a very important aspect of being a mother to True.

On the Role Model podcast, she discussed raising a multiracial daughter — and what that means for her:

“I will always be learning and trying to do the best I can do with being her mom. I am not a woman of color, but I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion and variety as possible. I don’t want her living in a bubble, thinking. [Because] we do live this very privileged life. I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

She noted it was important not to coddle her kids, saying her late father Robert Kardashian made a point of exposing her and her siblings to the “realities of life”:

“You’re only setting them up for failure if you don’t talk about race, and probably the things that they’re going to endure in the ‘real world.'”

Sadly that’s so true. Ignorance is still very much a part of our world, and without knowing that they won’t develop any defenses against it.

Luckily Khloé isn’t alone in raising a biracial KarJenner baby. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both doing the same thing right now. She said:

“The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situations is we get to have those conversations together.”

Say what you will about the Kardashians, they continue to be a great model of a close famiy.

What she’s learned is that while she makes sure True is raised in “a world surrounded by love” she should still be made “very aware that she is a woman of color”:

“I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time. It’s our duty as parents to expose them, while they have the safety and security of their parent to either communicate that with them and still guide them and help them.”

We imagine some really successful co-parenting — as her father is a person of color — will help with that.

On that subject, Khloé says of her ever-evolving relationship with Tristan:

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents. He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Is it all that naturally happened though?

What do YOU think of Khloé and Tristan? Are they together? Or just making it work for True??

