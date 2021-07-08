Khloé Kardashian 'Focused On A Healthy Family' After Breakup -- But Tristan Thompson Is 'Still Trying' To Get Her Back!

Khloé Kardashian is focused on just one thing: being the best parent she can be for her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

So… why can’t Tristan Thompson focus on that same thing?! Or at least act like he knows he f**ked things up with Khloé and needs to give her some space for a while?!

Like, dude, come on! All this social media chatter is enough, already!

This week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is the focus of a new report in People, in which an insider says she’s still recovering from her once-and-for-all split from the NBA star. And while Khloé is understandably hurt from the entire situation, she’s also using this time to focus on True and pare down her life to what really matters, according to the source:

“Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she’s focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé’s life. She’s not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True.”

Now that’s all good and fine!

And from the Good American founder’s standpoint, at least, that’s probably exactly where she needs to be right now — focused on her own life, and on the health and happiness of her daughter.

But the Boston Celtics star just can’t seem to let things go, and that must be seriously annoying for Khloé now that she’s trying to move on!

A second source spoke to the mag about that weird dynamic, reporting this little tidbit (below):

“Tristan’s still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn’t given up and he doesn’t think the door is closed. She’s unfortunately someone who wants to always try and see the best in him.”

Tristan! Man, can’t you like try to get back with Sydney Chase or Jordyn Woods or someone else?! Just saying… Let Khloé breathe for a while, man!

And right on cue, proving the insider’s point perfectly, Tristan showed that never-give-up attitude on the Revenge Body host’s most recent Instagram photo!

Ch-ch-check out what Khloé posted on Wednesday (below):

Love it!!

But… evidently unable to help himself, Tristan popped up loudly in the comments section of that post almost immediately after it went up, posting three heart-eyes emojis underneath Khloé’s sexy snap.

Seriously?!

Commenters were NOT kind to Tristan in response.

Here are just a few of the replies he got after refusing to let Khloé live life without his emoji commentary:

“Block him sis!” “Leave her alone” “Master manipulator” “good lord leave her alone, romantically she deserves so much better” “your time expired, thank you” “bro, let her liiiiiive. you are literally #theworst”

Yikes!!!

Honestly, good for them for calling Tristan out, because Khloé is probably too kind to do it publicly on her own. He needs to give her some space and let her be for a while now that he’s blown his relationship with her once and for all.

Co-parenting, sure, keep going on that — of course. But all these heart eye emojis?! Tristan, dude, COME ON!!!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it with your reaction down in the comments (below)…

