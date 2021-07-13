Lamar Odom Wants To Get Back With Khloé Kardashian -- As Her Fam Wants Her To Move On From Tristan Thompson!

Lamar Odom wants Khloé Kardashian back!

The former NBA player infamously left that über-thirsty comment on his ex-wife’s bikini pic last week — and now we know he was absolutely trying to shoot his shot with the reality TV star. Whoa!

According to sources who spoke about the matter to TMZ this week, Lamar wants to “rekindle what he once had” with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. Accordingly, he thoughts his IG comment this past Friday would be a good way to do it since Khloé definitely isn’t with Tristan any longer.

It was a bold move — and one that Tristan immediately noticed and clapped back upon — but could it even work?!

Lamar evidently thinks so! Per TMZ, it wasn’t Lam-Lam’s intention to be disrespectful with his comments, but rather, “he just figured it was fine to shoot his shot” after seeing her baby daddy fall back once again due to repeated cheating allegations. Now, the outlet claims the former University of Rhode Island star believes TT is “fumbling the bag” with Khloé, and there might be an opening for him to get back in her good graces. (If you can forget how Odom fumbled the bag himself when he was married to Kris Jenner‘s daughter.)

For now, though, nothing has happened. According to the outlet, Lamar “has had no dialogue” with either Khloé or Tristan.

Yet…

Speaking of Khloé’s love life, another Kardashian source is speaking out to People this week and relaying to the outlet a message family members are starting to send to the Good American founder: find a man who treats you right!

The insider shared specifics about the KarJenner fam’s wishes for the beloved 37-year-old Revenge Body host, and these requests seem pretty straightforward:

“Her family thinks Tristan’s behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé. They would love for her to move on with someone who treats her better. They also understand why it’s so hard for her.”

Amen!!!

And yet it seems like the reality TV maven just can’t get past Tristan’s charming spell!

In fact, while Lamar’s IG comments may not have registered with Khloé quite yet, Tristan’s flirtatious forays into his baby momma’s comment section have left her “flattered” even despite being “very confused.”

The insider explains that frustrating dynamic, too, adding:

[Khloé and Tristan] have a complicated relationship. Khloé would love for them to be together. She wants to have a romantic relationship with Tristan and not only be co-parents. And this is why she keeps going back to him. Tristan has a way to make her feel the most special. She loves that feeling. Whenever they are broken up, it’s been very hard for Khloé to move on. She has yet to date someone else.”

That must be so frustrating for her loved ones who, by now, rightfully don’t trust the Boston Celtics star any further than they can throw him!!! (And, let’s face it, they’re probably not wrong.

What do U make of this seemingly unbreakable bond between True Thompson‘s baby momma and the man who apparently can’t stop cheating on her, Perezcious readers?!

Should Khloé even entertain Lamar’s advances at this point? Does he have a chance to get back with his ex-wife now or nah?!

What would you do, if you were in her shoes?? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…

