NEVER AGAIN! Khloé Kardashian 'Is Done Falling For' Tristan Thompson's Bull S**t!

Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to fall back into that trap again — that’s for sure.

So say the insiders, at least! Pals close to the Good American founder are reportedly now being buoyed by the feeling that she won’t put herself through any more heartache and bull s**t on her baby daddy’s account.

Related: Khloé Blasts Olivia Rodrigo’s Breakup Album After Tristan Split! Absolutely Perfect!

According to a source who spoke to People this week about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, the vibe between her and Tristan Thompson is finally one of finality.

The insider claimed Khloé is ready to go her own way and completely step back from the 30-year-old Boston Celtics star. And while the 36-year-old still may be kicking herself for having put herself through his “empty promises” multiple times already, she’s vowing NO MORE!

The deets (below):

“Khloé is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again. … She is is trying her best to move on. She doesn’t ever want to be in this position again. She is done falling for Tristan’s empty promises.”

Wow!

Sounds like reconciliation is COMPLETELY off the table! This should be interesting, though, for at least a couple of reasons. First off, Khloé, good for you! It’s about time!

Second, we’ve been reporting about how the Revenge Body host and the NBA star have been exploring the possibility of giving 3-year-old daughter True Thompson a sibling, whether via surrogate or some other method. Is that off the table now? Or are they still doing some family planning — just no romantic reconciliation?!

Guess we’ll see in due time…

Third, call us skeptical, but can Khlo-money stick to this “new” normal? No shade to her! Quite the opposite, in fact. It’s just that, knowing her history, it’s clear how loyal the KUWTK star is — and how hard she loves once she falls. Heck, remember her incredible and admirable loyalty to Lamar Odom while he went through a literal life-or-death struggle long after she’d divorced him? It’s not easy for her to walk away!

Also, this isn’t Khloé’s problem, but it’ll be interesting to see if Tristan puts on another full-court press towards reconciliation. Remember how much he doted on the former late night radio DJ over the last year or so when he was trying to get back together with her the first time.

Are we due for a repeat?! Full-on, tail-between-his-legs coming back for forgiveness vibes??

Related: Sydney Chase Shares Cryptic Message Following Khloé-Tristan Breakup Confirmation

At least there’s one thing to look at on the bright side: together or not, Khloé and Tristan are objectively good at co-parenting. Fear not, True! There’s still plenty of love there! What do U think is likely to happen, Perezcious readers?? Is Khloé really done for good?! Or are we due a long road back to another reconciliation one day?!

Sound OFF with your take on this complicated situation down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]