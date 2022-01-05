Khloé & Tristan 'Are In Touch About Logistical Things' In Uneasy Time After Cheating Confession

Truly wishing the best for Khloé Kardashian as she continues to fight through Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating scandal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is “doing her best” to keep things as positive as she can right now — both for herself, and for the ex-couple’s 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Still, it doesn’t sound like things are easy for Khloé through all this crap. Ugh!

On Tuesday afternoon, a source spoke to ET about the 37-year-old reality TV star’s situation, revealing some insights into Khloé’s mindset and thought process at this point.

Regarding the aftermath of Tristan’s love child scandal involving personal trainer Maralee Nichols, the insider explained that the Good American founder was doing her best to look on the bright side of things (below):

“[Khloé] has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest priority, True.”

Of course, True is always the biggest priority for the reality TV maven, and she keeps proving how amazing of a momma bear she is through Tristan’s cheating ordeal.

Even Tristan has ceded some of that ground now, and he’s reportedly trying to keep communication lines open from a co-parenting perspective amid all the outlying drama. The insider explained how Khloé continues to be fully focused on her only child, saying:

“Khloé and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what’s going on with True. and that’s really the focus when they’re communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better.”

Of course he has… Eye roll…

Tristan’s two-faced bull s**t aside, it sounds like the Revenge Body host has built up quite the support system in his place.

Not only does her beloved daughter adore her unconditionally, Khloé is also getting a ton of support from her extended family right now, too. Acknowledging that the KarJenner fam is “kind of over [Tristan] right now” (LOLz), the insider shared:

“The family is sticking by Khloe’s side and trying to uplift her. … [the KarJenners] will always be respectful of Tristan, as will Khloé, since he’s the father of True.”

Smart, and mature, and healthy — especially for True, who is caught in the middle of all this but would be best served by having both parents active in her life.

Here’s to Khloé and True getting through this in time and getting on with their lives as mother and daughter.

The rain clouds don’t last forever, even if it feels like the storm is endless when you’re in the middle of it.

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]