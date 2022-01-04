Tristan Thompson Admits To Cheating On Khloe Kardashian & Fathering Child: 'Khloé, You Don't Deserve This'

Well, well, well…

Tristan Thompson just copped to cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Houston-area personal trainer Maralee Nichols and being the father of the latter’s infant.

On Monday night, the NBA star posted this pair of messages to his Instagram Stories account (below):

Wow.

He wrote:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Whew!

We gotta admit: the part directed at Khloe isn’t half-bad as far as public declarations by celebrities go. Too bad his actions never did line up…

[Image via WENN]