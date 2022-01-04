Reading Way Too Deep Into Khloé Kardashian's First Post Since Tristan's Apology!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Khloé Kardashian put up her first social media post since Tristan Thompson admitted to cheating in a big public apology, and it’s… yeah, we’re not sure what it is tbh.

OK, rewind — in case you’re living under a rock or for some other reason no longer Keeping Up, Tristan took to his Instagram Story on Monday evening to finally man up and apologize to Khloé for all the cheating. Well, that may be giving him too much credit… he did so after the paternity test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols‘ child.

He wrote:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

But then directly to his most famous baby momma he wrote:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

It’s probably something he should have said before he was cornered into it by legal action and science, but hey, better late than never, right?

So obviously we’re all waiting with baited breath for Khloé’s response. And what does the Queen of Cryptic give us? Honestly, we’re not even sure if it qualifies as “Cryptic Khloé.” She posted to her own IG Story on Tuesday morning:

Hmm.

Well, it’s not an ad, or else we would have assumed it was prescheduled. So there’s two options here… either she’s completely ignoring her ex and posting what she wants — which seems to be daughter True Thompson‘s hand reaching for some delicious treats — or it’s a message!

We think probably the former tbh, but you know what? Let’s entertain the latter anyway!

What are we looking at here? Fortune cookies, right? Giant oversized fortune cookies. Two of them. Two fortunes tied together? With True’s hand reaching out to them? Could they represent Tristan and Khloé?

What do we know about these mega fortune cookies? And what could that say about the situation? They’re chocolate and candy-coated on the outside but hollow inside? Offering not real nourishment but only a brief sugar high and ultimately cheap, meaningless words? Hmm…

OK, LOLz! This is likely just a pic of some ridiculous treats someone sent and NOT a huge hidden message… like you’d find in a fortune cookie… but it’s likely all we’ll get from the Good American founder for a while.

Do YOU think Khlo will respond publicly to Tristan’s message? Y’all buying his remorse?

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram.]