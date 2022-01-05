Khloé Kardashian Has A New Focus Following Tristan Thompson's Cheating Admission

Khloé Kardashian is laying low and keeping things simple during this tough time — while trying not to be moved by all the latest Tristan Thompson drama!

The 37-year-old reality TV star is at the periphery of a social media firestorm that’s centered on Tristan right now, one day after the NBA player publicly copped to cheating on her earlier this year and fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

According to insiders, the Revenge Body host is TOTALLY done with all the Tristan-related drama, and prepared to start with a clean slate in the New Year. That includes shifting the focus from her interactions with True Thompson’s baby daddy to instead become more centered on… herself!

A source spoke to People about the new dynamic Khloé is trying to cultivate in 2022, explaining (below):

“She wants the new year to be different. She wants to focus on her own happiness.”

And while the mental health and fortitude needed to focus on herself will surely be a significant (and rewarding!) endeavor, the idea of loving again is still on her mind, too. Well, sort of…

The source added more details about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s romantic outlook at this point in her life, divulging:

“She can’t imagine dating right now. But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready. It’s hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby.”

Obviously, Khloé and Tristan will forever be linked through 3-year-old daughter True.

But can we talk about that source quote’s last sentence?! Khloé “has already moved on” following Thompson’s latest cheating scandal?!?! Soooo does that mean she’s for sure never going to take him back??

Honestly, it feels like we’ve felt that vibe before, considering how much bull s**t Tristan has gotten into over the years. But at the same time, we’re happy for Khloé if she really is ready to cut him loose and move on to bigger and better things!

Remember, on Monday night, Tristan personally acknowledged that he’d failed Khloé. Perezcious readers will recall his second Instagram Stories slide on that revelation, where he shared a message directly for her (below):

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Come to think of it, maybe it sounds like the former late night radio DJ is finally realizing that for herself!

