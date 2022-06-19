Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunited For A Pre Father's Day Lunch! Details!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not letting their issues stand in the way of their co-parenting relationship!

A day before Father’s Day, the former couple were seen out to lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas with their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson following her dance recital. But they were not alone! According to TMZ, the trio was also joined by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Dream Kardashian, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Talk about a jam-packed table! In pictures obtained by the outlet, the family could be seen walking around while the 31-year-old basketball player carried True in his arms. You can ch-ch-check it out HERE.

Other snaps from E! News also saw Tristan and Khloé awkwardly hugging outside of a car. While the exes have not addressed the rare outing, Khloé did share some pictures of herself, Dream, and True dining at the restaurant. She praised the two children in the caption, saying:

“Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls!”

Beyond the one awk moment, it sounds like everyone was getting along even after the heartbreaking episode of The Kardashians. Fans watched this week as Khloé found out about the athlete’s paternity scandal from her sister Kim after the lawsuit from his baby momma Maralee Nichols already started to make headlines. Of course, the Good American founder took issue with the fact that she found out about the situation with everyone else instead of owning up to his mistakes and telling her himself:

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed.”

She also slammed Tristan’s character at one point, saying in a confessional:

“I’m not sure that there’s one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this. Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

Oof! We certainly cannot blame her for being angry at him for this!

But it is nice to see that they are putting their differences aside for the sake of True after everything that happened! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]