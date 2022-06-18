Khloé Kardashian Reacts To Rumor That She’s Dating Another NBA Star After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal!

Khloé Kardashian wants everyone to know that she is happily single!

Rumors started circulating this week that the 37-year-old reality star was getting back out there again after the celebrity news and gossip account Deuxmoi received a submission from a follower wondering if she was dating someone at the moment. In response, the social media account posted a picture of the original message and an anonymous tip that claimed Khloé was “seeing another NBA player.” But when Deuxmoi asked for the identity of the basketball star, the source wrote back that their “boss couldn’t remember his name.”

The screenshot was then re-posted by the fan page @kardashiansocial, who wrote a hopeful message about her finding someone like Pete Davidson and Travis Barker one day:

“Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!”

However, Khloé was quick to shut down the dating rumor. She replied in the comments section of the post:

“Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Nothing wrong with that – especially after having to deal with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson cheating on her again and getting another woman pregnant. Fans actually got to watch that drama unfold in the final two episodes of The Kardashians, where we saw Khloé and her sisters discovering the paternity lawsuit between the athlete and Maralee Nichols. The momma opened up about how hard it has been to watch everything go down in the series, tweeting:

“Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res (sic) for my life.”

Following the finale episode, she later expressed her gratitude for her family, writing:

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

Khloé added:

“Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE.”

After the cheating and paternity scandal with Tristan, good for Khloé that she’s focusing on self love and her family!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube]