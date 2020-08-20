Khloé Kardashian Gets Grilled By Followers And Reacts After Posting ANOTHER Unrecognizable Pic

Khloé Kardashian isn’t fooling fans with her new appearance on social media!!

But even despite being exposed last week thanks to an unedited Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser clip, the star continues to share seemingly altered pics of herself on Instagram! On Wednesday, the 36-year-old uploaded a heavily-filtered selfie with daughter True Thompson following their luxe vacay in Turks & Caicos, with Koko captioning it:

“Mommy’s baby FOREVA!!!”

Debuting a new brunette bob and red lipstick (pictured above, inset), questions were still raised in the comments section about who this person was… and we don’t think it was because of the hair!

Video: KUWTK Trailer Spotlights Khloé’s COVID-19 Scare, Scott Disick’s Betrayal, & MORE

See the photo (below):

One follower straight-up asked Khloé what many were thinking after seeing the apparently edited pic:

“Who is that on the right?”

LOLz! The momma of one at least took it in stride, jokingly clapping back:

“Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

Many other commenters chimed in about this Kardashian’s unrecognizable appearance, wondering just how much she must have edited her face…

“is that the nanny? because that’s not not khloe kardashian.” “I don’t know how I feel about how Khloe looks now !!” “Khloe, is that you ?!?!??” “why is the face so edited????” “What in the world has happened to your face? I love you Khloe, but this is getting scary.” “The older you get the more edited you are????” “Oh my. Who are you? Sadly you don’t look real !” “ummm who is this? ????”

Some even referenced 2-year-old True, who might get confused by her mom IRL vs. in photos:

“How does she recognize you with how different you look all the time?” “My mom said ‘Who is that black lady with her’ ????????????” “Omg here we go again changing her face. Nice influence on your daughter. ????”

Yikes! And that was just a small sampling of the dozens upon dozens of remarks about her face!

Thankfully for the reality TV star though, she received plenty of love from friends and family, too. But maybe most importantly, was one comment from baby daddy and rumored current boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The NBA athlete simply dropped “❤️❤️” for her to see! As we’ve been reporting, the co-parents are said to have reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a source telling Us Weekly this week about their shared priority:

“They love coparenting and are in love with True. They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

Another insider even noted Khloé’s aspirations of a future with Tristan, including making more babies:

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine. Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age … [The couple] also want to buy a house together, although [Khloé] is being cautiously optimistic.”

Well, at least she knows she’s got him in her corner — Facetuned selfies or not!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]