Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby #2 Via Surrogate!

Kongrats are in order!
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially welcomed their second child together, a healthy baby boy born via surrogate! A rep for Khlo confirmed the news to Page Six on Friday night.
The shocking news broke less than a month ago that the Kardashians star and her perpetually wayward ex were giving True a sibling. Shocking because, of course, they had long since broken up due to Tristan’s umpteenth cheating scandal — complete with impregnating another woman this time!
No sooner did we learn about the child than we learned it was all set in motion just before they split — meaning two things: it was the worst timing ever AND the kiddo was coming any day now. Well, that day has arrived!
Despite the unusual circumstances, it promises to be a happy one. When Khloé’s rep confirmed the pregnancy news back in July, they passed on the positive message:
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
We just know Khloé will be every bit as good a mother to the little guy as she is to True — and we can’t wait to meet him!
[Image via Derrick Salters/Apega/WENN.]