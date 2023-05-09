Kim Basinger Was ‘Mortified’ By Daughter Ireland Baldwin's Strip Club Baby Shower!

Ireland Baldwin put Kim Basinger’s motherly love to the test during her WILD baby shower!

If you follow the model on Instagram, you’ll know she’s getting closer and closer to the big day when she and Portuguese musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, welcome their little one into the world.

In anticipation, Alec Baldwin’s daughter celebrated the upcoming arrival of her little squish with the traditional custom of a baby shower… in pretty much the most non-traditional way possible! During the March celebration, instead of opting for the usual brunch, or backyard barbecue, the 27-year-old and her man went ALL out… at the strip club! And they brought along Ireland’s Oscar-winner momma! See all the fun pics (below)!

During an appearance on the HighLow with EmRata podcast Tuesday, the mom-to-be opened up about the Batman actress’ time during the momentous celebration, spilling:

“My mom’s pretty open but I would say she was totally mortified. She watched me and my boyfriend get lap dances from eight strippers on the stage, and I think she was just like, ‘What is happening right now?’”

OMG! That’s a pretty wild scenario, LOLz. Poor Kim! Ireland added:

“She didn’t even know what to do with the money. She threw a crumpled dollar bill as fast and as hard as she could … because she was so scared.”

We can just picture the L.A. Confidential star trying to remain open minded for her daughter and wanting to participate — but also being totally out of her element. If that’s not indicative of a mother’s love, we don’t know what is! And Ireland sure sounds thankful, as the rest of her conservative “Christian family,” as well as RAC’s parents, “did not attend, nor were they invited.”

However, to make it through the chaotic night out, Ireland said her momma for the most part “hid in a corner” and ordered “a pinot grigio at the bar with ice.” Ha!

Gotta do what you gotta do! We do know, however, that Kim is SO excited to be a grandma, as she revealed back in January that her one and only daughter was expecting a little girl, and compared the blessing to her own back in the ‘90s. She wrote on Instagram at the time:

“I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said ‘4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!’ This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…”

We can’t wait for this baby girl to arrive! We just know Kim will be such a fun grandma!

