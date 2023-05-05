Alec Baldwin FORGOT Ireland In Tribute To His Children!

Alec Baldwin is opening up about how he gets through “tough times.” The secret? His family. Well, most of his family.

As you probably heard, the 30 Rock star was recently spared a potentially devastating trial and any prison time when the manslaughter charges against him were dropped. Of course, he still has to deal with what must be tremendous guilt knowing the weapon that killed Halyna Hutchins was in his hands. Even as he completes filming on the western Rust, he must have to carry that with him every single day. So yes, “tough times.”

And on Thursday the 65-year-old posted about what was helping him cope — his kids! He wrote on Instagram:

“Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be.”

Awww! Yep, all seven of his children. That’s Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months, all of whom he shares with Hilaria Baldwin, who was, of course, born and raised in Boston.

It’s a very sweet gesture… until you remember that Alec has eight children. Yeah. He forgot about Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with Kim Basinger. And his followers caught the mistake and asked about it right away, writing:

“Don’t you have 8 children?” “What about your oldest daughter?” “Why didn’t you mention Ireland?” “Guess Ireland doesn’t count??” “I’m sure your oldest is happy you left her out”

Luckily Alec realized it right away, whether seeing the responses or just having a lightning bolt hit him! LOLz! He posted shortly afterward a gorgeous pic of the now 27-year-old model, even mentioning her pregnancy as he wrote:

“We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy.”

LOLz! That’s right, not only is she another child, she’s the one who’s going to give him his first grandchild!

(BTW, the Billy Preston line is a reference to 1971’s Concert for Bangladesh, in which George Harrison introduced his entire band one by one — and then a moment later stopped everything and shouted out his keyboardist, saying, “We’ve forgotten Billy Preston!” So pretty on-point reference.)

Thankfully Alec and Ireland are on much better terms these days, so we doubt she’ll hold it against him!

