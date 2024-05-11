Prince Harry Brought To 'Tears' Over 'Tremendous Insult' Of William's New Title -- Which Proves He's 'Dead' To Royal Family?!

Prince Harry is hurting after King Charles III made a super shady decision to give Prince William a new royal title!

If you missed it, on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Prince of Wales will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, a title Harry likely would’ve expected to receive had he not left the family. The news broke just as he was arriving in the UK, too. So, this was one of many ways the royals snubbed him during his trip!

According to royal expert Tom Quinn via The Mirror on Saturday, the Duke of Sussex was deeply affected by this announcement, he explained:

“King Charles’ announcement… is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalized and underrated. He is said to have been in tears when he heard.”

Oof!!

The expert also pointed out:

“What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems – his brother.”

Quinn also claimed this news was “deliberately” made while Harry was visiting to show that he “is no longer welcome.” He noted:

“They [the royal family] have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realize that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved.”

Ouch!

The insider furthered:

“Harry cannot fail to get the message. His last few ties to his old life are being cut and he is being set adrift, permanently.”

Jeez. Another insider, Christopher Andersen, had an equally dire take on this situation, telling Us Weekly on Friday that William’s new title is a “tremendous insult” to his younger brother. While the Brothers and Wives author believes the Invictus Games founder is “one of the great assets of the royal family,” that’s certainly not how The Firm sees things anymore! No, the royals seem determined never to let the Spare author back into the fold — despite his best efforts! Christopher shared:

“All he wants to do is have some sort of part-time role, take up some of the slack here now that both the King and the Princess of Wales are battling cancer. They do not want to have anything to do with Harry or Meghan [Markle], and it bothers me to see this because it seems such a missed opportunity for them to use this crisis.”

The royal biographer added that Charles and Princess Catherine‘s cancer battles would have been “the perfect opportunity to build the bridges and make amends” — and yet The Firm and Harry’s relatives are set on banishing him! And when they set their minds to something, expect them to follow through. He ominously said:

“The royal family is very good at exiling people and saying, you’re dead to me and I’m afraid that’s what’s happening.”

Damn!

As for the timing of the announcement, Andersen mused:

“This was a double whammy. Not only did the King refuse to meet Harry, but he took the opportunity to say, ‘By the way, William, I’m giving you one of the titles.’ The Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Air Corps that had belonged to Harry, and we’re going to make a big deal out of it.”

Noting that the 39-year-old is “the one guy in the royal family who has seen combat” and “the one true army hero in the family” who is “entitled” to various military ranks, Christopher said, “It’s really quite sad.” Referencing Charles’ refusal to meet with his second son, he concluded:

“I think he could have taken the time to meet with him. I think it would’ve been much more important than any other appointment that he had. They could have made a big deal out of a brief meeting and it would’ve looked like things were getting better in the royal family.”

But they clearly aren’t, so maybe it’s better not to fake it?? But then… is acting like Harry’s “dead” to them really necessary? Nobody expects them to be one big happy family instantly, but isn’t it worth trying, especially amid so many health issues in the group? What do y’all think?? SOUND OFF (below)!

