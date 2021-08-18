‘Leave Britney Alone’ Creator Cara Cunningham Reveals She Is Transitioning!

Cara Cunningham, the Britney Spears fan formerly known as Chris Crocker who went viral for her 2007 “Leave Britney alone” video, revealed she is transitioning.

The content creator took to Instagram to announce happy news on Tuesday, writing:

“It’s been 33 years coming, and I’m happy to be in a place where I can embrace who I am. I have put my identity & personal happiness aside for so long, out of fear of rejection or me not wanting to embarrass my family. Then I realized anyone who loves me for me won’t be embarrassed and would’ve shown genuine interest in how long I have felt this way, in the first place.”

Cunningham, who started hormone replacement therapy on Wednesday, admitted it will probably be a “lonely process in terms of emotional support from others,” but knows this is what she needs to do not only for her own happiness but for her “gender dysphoria.”

The social media personality also noted that she will only respond to Cara and not Chris, saying that Crocker was simply a stage name she used to protect herself from “death threats online as a teenager.” Cara then concluded her post, expressing:

“I’m not living out of fear or anyone else’s terms any longer.”

Hell yes!!! We are so proud! Ch-ch-check out the entire message (below):

Following the post, Cara then shared a video of herself looking stunning as she showed off her flowing blonde hair while wearing a red dress. Take a look (below):

We are so incredibly happy for you, Cara!! Sending all the love and light to you during this exciting time!

