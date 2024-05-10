Is Meghan Markle Sending Shady Hidden Message To Royal Family By Wearing THIS Dress?? Fans Think So!

Fans think Meghan Markle is being SUPER shady by wearing this dress on her first international tour since leaving the royal family!

After Prince Harry‘s brief UK visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nigeria on Friday. There they’ll spend the next three days visiting local charities and meeting with wounded soldiers. Their first engagement was speaking about mental health at a local school, where the Meghan stepped out in a backless peach maxi dress that has EVERYONE talking! Why??

Related: Why William Trying Keep Inner Circle Small Amid Kate Cancer Battle

It’s not the look of the dress — which is totally fine, as you can see below:

It ain’t the neckline! No, it’s because of its name. See, the dress is called the “Windsor”!

OMG!

Because it’s Meghan many took the act of donning a garment with that name as a slight against her in-laws. Fans took to X (Twitter) to call out the supposed shade, writing:

“Im convinced she is doing this on purpose at this point. Infamy is her goal — not approval. She is taking a page out of Wallis’s handbook” “Done as a snub. DEFINITELY” “They have been trying to erase the Windsors from their lives completely, but here comes Mrs. Sussex wearing a dress called ‘Windsor’, haha!! Even Mr. & Mrs. Sussex realises they are nothing without the real Windsors #FauxRoyals”

Oof!

To be fair, the ‘fit was designed by Heidi Merrick and comes from a 2018 collection. So in all likelihood the Suits alum bought the piece around the time of her wedding. You know, when she was all excited about marrying into the royal fam and becoming a Windsor for real! But now that she’s distanced herself from Harry’s royal relatives amid an ongoing and increasingly messy feud, it’s WILD she still chose to rock this outfit, right?

Meg had to have known fans were gonna find out the name of the dress, right? So, was she trying to be shady on purpose? Is she still proud to be a Windsor? Or was it an honest-to-goodness coincidence? What do y’all think?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]