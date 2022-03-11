Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official -- With An Odd Movie Reference! LOOK!

Want to hit back at Kanye West‘s bullying posts? Living well is the best revenge, and that’s what Pim’s Instagram debut is all about! Living well! VERY well!

Check out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson going IG official for the first time (below)!

Can you believe that’s the first time Kim has ever posted photos of Pete? They’ve been together for weeks now!

The carousel of cute pics is a lot of what you’d expect: Kim looking like the fabulous fashion icon she is, Pete looking chill as can be while smoking weed. Honestly, they couldn’t be more on brand.

The thing tripping us up is that caption. Kim wrote on the post:

“Whose car are we gonna take?!”

We thought we recognized the line, but Kim’s final photo in the series confirmed its origin. It’s from the 2010 Ben Affleck thriller The Town. His character tells buddy Jeremy Renner:

“I need your help. I can’t tell you what it is, you can never ask me about it later, and we’re gonna hurt some people.”

Renner’s character doesn’t even have to think about it, saying simply:

“Whose car are we gonna take?”

It’s not exactly the most romantic film scene of all time. But then it hit us — this is all about loyalty. When you’re that loyal to someone, it doesn’t matter what they’re asking of you, the only question is… “Whose car are we gonna take?”

That is kind of romantic in a twisted way, considering the violence that comes next in the film! Maybe Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are rubbing off on Kim?? Kravis have been all too vocal about their adoration of the film True Romance, another ultra-violent love story. And we know Pete is a film buff, so it makes sense Pim would have a movie, too! Or maybe it’s one of Pete’s favs!

What do YOU think of the choice for their first IG as a couple??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]