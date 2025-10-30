Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian Believes The Moon Landing ‘Didn’t Happen’!

Kim Kardashian: mother, businesswoman, lawyer-to-be, and… conspiracy theorist?

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim tipped her hat on a hotly-debated topic: the moon landing! While chatting with All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, she addressed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s 1969 moon landing:

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one.”

Referencing an interview of Buzz’s, she continued:

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t ’cause it didn’t happen.’”

The 45-year-old insisted that since the former NASA astronaut has now “gotten old” at 95, he can’t help but slip up from time to time:

“So I think it didn’t happen.”

Sarah didn’t ever reveal whether she buys into the conspiracy theory or not, but told the SKIMS founder she’d certainly go on a “massive deep dive” on the subject.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim admitted in a confessional that she sends the Ratched star “conspiracies all the time.” A producer then prodded more, asking her to confirm whether or not she believes we ever touched down on the moon:

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now in interviews.”

She went on to pose a series of rhetorical questions to prove her point:

“Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

The producer then gave Kim a chance to get ahead of critics who will surely think she’s “crazy” for the belief — but she just leaned into it:

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But, like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

What do YOU believe, Perezcious readers?? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu/YouTube]

Oct 30, 2025 12:00pm PDT

