Kim Kardashian Believes The Moon Landing ‘Didn’t Happen’!

Kim Kardashian: mother, businesswoman, lawyer-to-be, and… conspiracy theorist?

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim tipped her hat on a hotly-debated topic: the moon landing! While chatting with All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, she addressed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s 1969 moon landing:

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one.”

Referencing an interview of Buzz’s, she continued:

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t ’cause it didn’t happen.’”

The 45-year-old insisted that since the former NASA astronaut has now “gotten old” at 95, he can’t help but slip up from time to time:

“So I think it didn’t happen.”

Sarah didn’t ever reveal whether she buys into the conspiracy theory or not, but told the SKIMS founder she’d certainly go on a “massive deep dive” on the subject.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim admitted in a confessional that she sends the Ratched star “conspiracies all the time.” A producer then prodded more, asking her to confirm whether or not she believes we ever touched down on the moon:

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now in interviews.”

She went on to pose a series of rhetorical questions to prove her point:

“Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

The producer then gave Kim a chance to get ahead of critics who will surely think she’s “crazy” for the belief — but she just leaned into it:

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But, like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

