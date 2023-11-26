Kim Kardashian’s Upcoming Comedy Just Sold To Netflix! DETAILS!!

Kim Kardashian is diving even DEEPER into the acting pool!

It looks like the reality star is doubling down on her acting chops, because she just closed on a deal with Netflix! On Sunday, Deadline reported that the SKIMS founder and writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito sold their highly talked about new movie, The Fifth Wheel, to the streaming giant after a bidding war between five different studios!

It’s not clear how much it sold for, and story details are currently being kept under wraps, but it’s said that Kimmy Kakes will play the titular fifth wheel alongside an all female cast.

Fun!!

As we reported last week, Pell and Brito came up with the idea and pitched it to the mother of four right after the Hollywood strikes ended. Kim will produce in addition to her leading role, and she’s also apparently been present for a lot of the meetings and is creatively collaborating as well!

There’s truly no stopping Kim!

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old made a splash in American Horror Story: Delicate, where fans had mixed reactions… But either way, she sure made headlines!

We can’t WAIT to see Kimmy shine in a comedy! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

