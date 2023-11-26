Kylie Jenner Shares Peek Of This Year’s ENORMOUS Christmas Tree! LOOK!

Out with Thanksgiving, in with Christmas!

After giving thanks with the rest of the KarJenner brood on Turkey Day, Kylie Jenner is ready to get into the Christmas spirit! On Thursday, the 26-year-old gave her Instagram followers a peek at this year’s tree, and yes, it’s as extravagant as ever!

In a Story video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder offered a close up look at the massive green tree, before zooming out to reveal white lights and colorful decorations — some of which included little Santas and snowmen. See (below):

So cute! We’re sure little Stormi and Aire absolutely love it.

This, of course, was just hours after the Khy founder shared pics of her festive Thanksgiving table set and sweet potatoes. She also reposted a throwback family pic of all the siblings from a fan account, which you can see (below):

Great memories!

Have YOU gotten your Christmas tree up yet, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/TikTok]