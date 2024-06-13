Kim Kardashian Is Officially Cringe! Her Kids Just Read Her The Riot Act For Misusing TikTok Slang So Badly!

Sorry, Kim Kardashian! You are totally cringe! But it’s not us offering up that opinion — it’s coming from your own children!

In Thursday’s brand new episode of The Kardashians that dropped on Hulu, the SKIMS founder found out just how awkward and embarrassing her kids view their famed momma. And the answer wasn’t something that she wanted to hear! Heck, maybe now it makes perfect sense why she shaded the hell outta her kids regarding her less than ideal birthday… Ha!!

During the ep, the 43-year-old was filmed preparing to shoot the cover of GQ’s “Man Of The Year” issue when she dropped this amazing quip in a confessional:

“Well, I’m so glad that I have a little bit of clout here being GQ‘s Man of The Year, because at home, like, I’ve turned into the embarrassing mom. The cringy mom.”

Oh nooo!

Say it ain’t so, kids! Of course, Kim shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm West, 4 with her ex-husband Kanye West. And do those kids REALLY think she’s cringy? Uh, YES! They do! Cutting from the confessional to a scene with the fam, the episode shows Kim straight-up asking Saint about it:

“Do you think I’m a cool mom or am I a cringy mom?”

Immediately, Saint replies with just one word:

“Cringe.”

Ouch…

Kim was skeptical about Saint’s slam, tho! She accused him of stealing the word from North! She replied:

“Oh, I’m a cringe mom?! Are you the new North? North says I’m so cringe.”

Ahh, so it’s not Saint who first determined that. It was devious little Nori! LOLz! To combat her cringe status, Kim admitted in another confessional that she has been trying to pick up new slang words on TikTok. Sadly for her, tho, that never goes over well. She revealed:

“My kids, they say ‘gyat,’ and ‘gyat’ means a big butt. I got it off TikTok and it was, like, made you feel so old, when you don’t know what the slang words are. So I was like ‘guys, we’re late. We’ve gyat to go.’ And they were like, ‘MOM! You’re so embarrassing.’”

LOLz!!

After her exchange with Saint left her feeling blue, Kim decided to call North and get the real story. With her eldest child on the phone, the SKKN By Kim mogul asked:

“Why am I so cringy? Why am I so annoying?”

North wasted no time in responding coldly:

“First, you’re so cringy because you’re saying those words.”

The deadpan response made Kim laugh, and she followed it up with a punny attempt at a joke:

“Gyat damn!”

And then North hung up!! Fed up that her mom was still using TikTok slang in an incorrect way, Nori abruptly ended the call. The convo closer left Kim reeling:

“Oh! She hung up on me!”

Too funny! Age comes for us all, Kim. What was cool in our day is decidedly uncool with the next generation coming up! It’s a tale as old as time… LOLz! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Hulu/YouTube]