OMG Did North West Take A Jab At Taylor Swift?!

OMG… Is North West rehashing her parents’ old beef?!

On TikTok Monday, fans were shocked to their cores when they saw Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter’s account repost a video… hating on Taylor Swift?! The clip in question showed some footage from the singer’s 2017 music video for her Reputation track Delicate. You’ve probably seen the video — Tay Tay is dancing all around and acting super goofy because she’s invisible to all those around her.

In case you need a refresher, check it out (below):

But, of course, people have been taking the hilariously silly dancing and using it as a reason to say she can’t dance or that she’s not talented. In the video the Kim and North account reposted, it seemed to be making fun of the star’s dance moves. As she danced in the clip, the caption said “I’m sorry, what?” while the text overlay read:

“So this is your favorite singer?”

Uhh…. and North reposted this?

Mere hours after the video was reposted, the 43-year-old SKIMS founder seemingly deleted it off of their shared page, but the damage was done. Everyone had already seen it and gotten their screenshots, and they scattered amongst various social platforms to share their opinions.

In a Reddit thread about the situation, commenters were torn between finding it funny and problematic:

“It’s the only repost on their account. This is hilarious i don’t think she meant to repost it” “Mommy can’t play with you northie she needs to beef with taylor” “Kim and Kanye definitely twisted the story big time. Either North believes that her parents were wrongfully accused of making up a story, or she believes that Taylor just twisted up the story for her own gain. I can’t imagine that she wasn’t fed lies during the ordeal.” “I wonder how much poor North knows about the feud between her parents and Taylor. Kim has been trying so hard to pander to Taylor this last year or so because her star is only rising while Kimbully is becoming less and less relevant by the day.”

Wow. Lots of thoughts and opinions on this one. Not to mention Kanye West was also recently trying to interject himself back into that narrative… What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

