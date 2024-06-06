Are These Kim Kardashian's NEW Besties?! Birthday Party Seating Seems To Imply…

Kim Kardashian’s new ride-or-die besties? Huh…

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the reality star celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by old and new best friends at Funke in Beverly Hills. And we got a glimpse at who’s closest to Kim these days… literally, thanks to the seating arrangements at the party!

For starters, Ivanka Trump took the top spot next to Kim on her right-hand side! Yeah, she was right next to the SKIMS founder! And her prime position says it all! The 42-year-old daughter of Donald Trump must be a super important person in Kim’s life if she was seated next to her on her special day! Not even Khloé, Kris, or Kendall — her actual family — got that honor! So, they must be extremely close right now. Which is… intriguing to say the least.

Wow! For those who don’t know, we’ve seen Kim hang out with Ivanka a lot over the years ever since she worked with her dad on prison reform in 2018. (And these days, it turns out Ivank’s dad might be the one who needs it!) Several times they’ve been spotted attending different events together in the past, once matching in black gowns for the openings of Komodo, Papi Steak, and Liv Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Also surprisingly close? Lauren Sánchez. The fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos also got a decent spot near Kim! She sat two seats down from Ivanka, seemingly meaning she must be high up in the inner circle now, too! Check out their party seating (below):

Kim and Lauren became friends a few years ago. The two were even spotted several times hanging out with each other’s families. In fact, the KarJenners went to a Beyoncé concert with Lauren and Jeff last September. A week later, Kim went to dinner in New York City with the 54-year-old helicopter pilot and Nicky Hilton.

As for the rest of her guests? Her longtime pal, Allison Statter, attended and got the honor of sitting next to Kim, on her left side! She had her other “lifers” at the party, too — Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler, and Ashley Kassan. Then, Kimora Lee Simmons and Hailey Bieber joined the party, sitting on the other side of the table. Cici Bussey, Malika Haqq, and Khadijah Haqq also were there. And, of course, Kylie Jenner showed up super late to the bash… as usual! LOLz!

So, it really looks like Ivanka and Lauren are at the top tier of Kim’s friends! So close! Possibly even surpassing some of her “lifers”?! Wild! No matter where anyone stands in the hierarchy of the inner circle, the television personality made it clear she loves every single one of her pals! She expressed in a confessional:

“It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. But honestly, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my friends. Like I have the best friends and they’re super supportive. I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist, is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me.”

Aww!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by how close Ivanka and Lauren are to Kim? Let us know in the comments below!

