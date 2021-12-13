Kim Kardashian FINALLY Passed The Baby Bar Exam!!

Kim Kardashian is one BIG step closer to becoming a lawyer!

After two years and multiple attempts, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has officially passed the baby bar exam — the first of two exams needed to be taken to become an attorney in the state of California.

This follows multiple failures of the test, including one time when she was going through COVID, and for a while it wasn’t certain if she’d get over the hump. But she did! And early on Monday morning, the reality TV icon revealed to the world that she has crested the mountain and got to the other side! Yay!!!

Writing about her impressive personal achievement on Instagram, the mom of four opened by sharing the amazing news in ALL CAPS, writing (below):

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Yes, you did, Kim!

She continued on from there, thanking friend and high-profile political commentator Van Jones (pictured in the inset, above) for encouraging her to learn the law in the first place. She also told her fans a little about the difficult process itself, especially considering she’s learning law through an apprenticeship rather than the more traditional way of going to law school:

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

After thanking some of her other teachers and mentors that helped along the way, Kim set her sights on the person who matters most: her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

A lawyer himself, Robert’s legacy is of course one of the major motivating factors in Kim’s determination to become a lawyer in the first place. She remembered him in a touching way, writing:

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader! Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”

So amazing! And so true!

BTW, you can see Kim’s full post (below), which wouldn’t be uniquely Kim if it didn’t include a series of high-fashion pics along with her baby bar exam update:

Love it!

So happy that she stuck to her goals, dug in to do some hard work, and achieved what she set out to do! Fans have taken notice, too: early on Monday morning, “Congratulations Kim” was already trending on Twitter. As it should be!

There’s a long way still to go before she becomes a lawyer, of course. But this is a BIG achievement!!!

Congratulations Kim!

