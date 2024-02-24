Kim Kardashian Put Her Lawyer Dreams 'On Pause' -- Here's Why!

Is Kim Kardashian taking a break from pursuing a career in law???

Perezcious readers will recall that the 43-year-old reality star has been studying to become an attorney since 2019. After failing the baby bar three times, she finally passed the exam in 2021. She now plans to take the official bar exam in February 2025. Whoa! Clearly, the television personality has been very dedicated to becoming a lawyer like her father, Robert Kardashian. Kim even teased last year that she would eventually leave reality television to become “an attorney full-time!”

Related: Did Kanye West Take A Swipe At Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner In New Song?!

But her other obligations appear to be getting in the way of her attempts at achieving those goals right now! In fact, a source told The US Sun on Saturday that Kim had to put her lawyer dreams “on pause” for now due to her busy schedule! The insider explained the legal career is “a pain for Kim right now” as she’s trying to juggle her businesses and family:

“Last year she slowly realized how tedious it was and how never-ending the study was. She can’t drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn’t pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform. She really struggled with the study, hated having to do the outlines and essays required to even be at a competent level and it was going to take her a few years of study to pass the exams and a few likely fails. She did some midterm exams last year and they finished her off.”

Oof. It’s definitely not an easy process! Kim has been very “busy” with her businesses SKIMS and PE SKKY Partners. Not to mention, her budding career in acting! The source explained:

“She’s been too busy because her various business ventures have rocketed. Between the new PE SKKY partnership which is on a huge acquisition spree, and her own Skims businesses – they all need her right now.”

And the biggest issue? Her ex-husband Kanye West. He has been jet-setting with his new wife, Bianca Censori, over the past few months. As a result, the insider said Kim feels she cannot “rely on him” to help out with their four children:

“The biggest problem she has for not being able to progress to the bar exams or dedicate her time to study is Kanye. Because he is such an unreliable father at the moment, she can’t count on or rely on him. She can’t sacrifice time with her kids for it if he’s not doing his share of parenting.”

Basically, balancing everything in her personal life and business ventures has become too hard, so she had to put preparing for her law career on hold. Of course, as we mentioned before, she is taking the bar exam in February 2025, so she has time this year to get back on track! We highly doubt Kim will give up on her dreams entirely! She is way too passionate about this path! We bet she most likely needed a break for a few months to focus on other things and then will jump back into study mode soon! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Not Skinny But Not Fat/YouTube, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]