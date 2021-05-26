Kim Kardashian Failed Her First Year Law Student Exam -- Is She Giving Up?!

What a bummer!

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kim Kardashian admitted to sisters Kourtney and Khloé that she failed her first year law student exam!

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder explained that because she’s in a four-year law program, she was required to take a “baby bar” exam, unlike what traditional three-year program students are forced to endure. While it’s not the official test, some warned it would be “harder,” which evidently it was! She shared:

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

In an emotional clip with her mentor, Jessica Jackson, the momma of four chatted about the failed test, but was left with some encouragement by the attorney. As it turns out, Kim wasn’t actually that far from a pass, receiving a score of 474 instead of 560! Mind you, many people have to take the bar exam a few times before they pass because it’s that hard! Not to mention the MAJOR obstacle that Kim faced while studying, which Jessica pointed out, saying:

“That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic.”

Yeah, it actually is pretty impressive Kanye West’s ex had enough mental energy to hunker down and study during an unprecedented global health crisis. But given how vocal she’s been about her dreams in recent years, even garnering the support of CNN contributor (and rumored BF) Van Jones who said she was “doing amazing” with her studies, this is a big blow.

Unfortunately, it didn’t sound like the attorney’s words of wisdom were helping the KKW Beauty founder stop sulking:

“I am a failure.”

In another clip, she elaborated on that thought, adding:

“I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Aww!!

So will she try again?! It’s unclear at this point, especially since she was totally pissed off with how much time she lost with her family and friends while hunkering down, noting in October 2020 (when the episode was filmed):

“The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can’t do it again. I don’t have time. To do the next test is in November. And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday—my 40th—I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?”

Lolz. Priorities! But one thing’s for sure, Kourt and Khloé were definitely proud of Kim for even trying, with Travis Barker’s GF acknowledging:

“I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

The Khloé & Lamar alum agreed, chiming in:

“I think it’s highly respectable what you’re doing.”

Certainly is! Without her degree, the influencer has already had a substantial impact with her criminal justice activism, and we have a feeling that won’t stop just because she didn’t do so hot on a test. Watch the full preview (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Do you think Kim will keep pursuing her dreams or do you suspect she put the studying to rest of a bit?

