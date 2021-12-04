Kim Kardashian Denies Shading Larsa Pippen In Sassy Caption -- But Fans Aren't Convinced!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t want y’all to get it twisted!

The KUWTK alum took to Twitter on Friday to deny the speculation that she threw shade at former bestie Larsa Pippen after The Real Housewives of Miami star was savagely compared to Kimmy Kakez in the trailer for Peacock’s revival of the reality show.

As fans know, the trailer for Season 4 of the Bravo-turned-Peacock series teased a drama-filled dinner party in which Adriana de Moura reads Larsa to filth, saying:

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be.”

Oof!

Related: Pete Davidson Is ‘The Best Antidote’ For Kim After ‘Very Dark Time’

The comment made all of Twitter spit out their drinks, and many felt Kim, whose friendship with Larsa dissolved in 2020, joined in on the pile on when she wrote the following caption days later alongside an Instagram selfie:

“They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.”

Countless fans flooded Twitter to applaud the SKIMS founder’s apparent pettiness. However, the superstar quickly made it clear there was only one person she was thinking about when writing that caption: herself!

In response to a fan who posted a screenshot of Page Six’s recap of the trailer and wrote that they were “here for the pettiness,” the mother-of-four wrote:

“No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL”

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

Good to know!

Yet plenty of fans weren’t convinced Kim wasn’t being at least a little shady. Social media users wrote:

“Libras don’t throw shade, they throw honesty with glitter.” “It’s ok sis we don’t like her either.”

Others, meanwhile, were just here for the drama, sharing:

“thats because i was living for the messiness too sister” “The way that Kim is a better person than me because I’m still living for the larsa slander”

While Kim made an effort to explain her caption here, she still hasn’t explained why she and Pippen no longer speak to each other.

One theory is that the fallout stemmed from Larsa’s history with Khloé Kardashian’s on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. However, the RHOM star previously blamed Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, for putting distance between them.

Larsa said of the rapper on a podcast in November 2020:

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Do U think Kim was being shady here, Perezcious readers, or was it just a bad timing?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]