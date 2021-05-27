Larsa Pippen 'Hopes' Relationship With Kim Kardashian 'Will Be Back To Normal' After Kanye West Split

Larsa Pippen is ready for a reconciliation!

That’s the word right now regarding the Real Housewives of Miami star’s former (and future?) friendship with SKIMS founder and one-time bestie Kim Kardashian. But can the 46-year-old really navigate tricky waters and get back in the billionaire’s good graces?!

As you’ll recall, late last year, Larsa popped up on a podcast and talked MAJOR s**t about Kanye West. During the tell-all interview, she straight-up accused Yeezy of being the problem that ended her friendship with the 40-year-old mom of four.

But now, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly about the former BFFs on Wednesday, Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife is hopeful she and Kim can re-connect and reconcile now that the 43-year-old rapper is on his way out.

The insider explained the reason for Larsa’s optimism, citing Kim’s ongoing divorce and saying (below):

“Larsa feels like — and hopes — her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture. Larsa never really had a falling out [with Kim], but Kanye was the problem.”

That makes some sense. We know Larsa and Kanye aren’t terribly fond of each other based on her podcast claims, at least.

And Scottie Pippen Jr.‘s momma does have a potential in with the KKW Beauty CEO: one Scott Disick. As the source explained to the outlet, Larsa “still hangs out with people close to Kim.” Remember that infamous lunch date?!

Still, we really have to wonder if Pippen isn’t being overly optimistic here. After all, we first caught wind of trouble between the two former pals way back in April 2020 — seven months before Larsa’s anti-Kanye tell-all talk — when eagle-eyed fans first noticed the two had unfollowed each other on social media. Pippen also unfollowed Kim’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at the time, as well.

That’s an abrupt thing to do, and in this group’s Instagram-involved world, it certainly indicates a more serious falling-out than has thus far been explained. And the icing on the cake (literally) came three months after that, when Larsa celebrated her 46th birthday with ZERO KarJenner women showing out for the party or posting on social media. Ouch!

So consider us a little skeptical about Kanye being the only thing holding Kim back from re-connecting with Malik Beasley‘s supremely-embattled ex!

Just saying!

Where do U stand on all this messiness, Perezcious readers?! At this point it would seem Larsa has a LOT more to gain from re-starting her friendship with Kim than the other way around, ya know?!

But give the former Bravo star some credit as insider rumblings like this pop up… she’s really working overtime to stay in the news cycle! LOLz!

