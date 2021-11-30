Pete Davidson Is 'The Best Antidote' For Kim Kardashian After 'Very Dark Time' Splitting From Kanye West

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian continue to get closer and closer — and we’re loving it!

The duo apparently spent more time together in the Los Angeles area over this past most recent Thanksgiving weekend. And judging by what insiders have to say about things, it sounds like the couple is enjoying their time as a couple and really growing in private!

Related: Kim Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Kanye West’s Late Friend Virgil Abloh

According to a source who spoke candidly to People about it, Pim is really enjoying how easy things are in their relationship right now. It’s especially important for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is coming out of a contentious split from rapper Kanye West, and really needed something fun and light in a low-pressure environment!

The insider explained it all, saying this about the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s effect on the reality TV A-lister:

“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”

Wow!

Of course, that says as much about Kim’s decision to end things with Kanye as it does anything else, but still! That’s great news for the King of Staten Island star! The insider went on, adding more about Pete’s take on how quickly things are moving and revealing some key details about the east coast comedian’s frequent travel to Cali:

“He’s flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that. She still loves the attention. They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more.”

Well then!

Related: Kim & Pete Snap Pics With Beverly Hills Tourist At Breakfast Date!

There is just one potential hang-up here, though — the 28-year-old has yet to take one BIG step in the relationship. The source explains:

“He hasn’t met her kids yet.”

Ahhh…

That’s not the end of the world, or anything, and obviously it’s probably better that Pete doesn’t meet North West and the rest of the gang unless (or until) things get really serious. Still, if/when he does meet the kids, that’ll for sure be a sign that things have taken a turn for long-term! Right?!

What do U make of Kim and Pete’s clear chemistry and increasingly-close connection, Perezcious readers?! Insiders are clearly playing up differences between Pete and Ye, but is there more to it than that?? Sound OFF with your take on this whole situation down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Jeff Grossman/Tony Forte/WENN/Avalon]