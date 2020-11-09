Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Falling Out With Kim Kardashian -- And It's All Because Kanye West 'Brainwashed' Her??

Kim Kardashian West‘s one-time best friend Larsa Pippen is opening up about their falling out, and it sounds like a situation where Kanye West may be involved. Uh oh…

As you may recall, back in July, Kim and her close-knit sisters — Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — all abruptly unfollowed the 46-year-old on social media days after Yeezy called her out by name in a bizarre Twitter rant. And now, NBA legend Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife is opening up about why she thinks things went down like that.

Larsa sat down with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn for a new episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, and she didn’t exactly hold back in calling out the Jesus Walks rapper. In her discussion on the show, Pippen gave her views on Kanye’s commanding presence over the KarJenner family — and she also dished some serious dirt about Tristan Thompson AND Travis Scott, too!

No, seriously!! But we’ll get to that part… At issue first here is Kanye.

Larsa believes getting iced out by Kim and her sisters began a bit before that when she “blocked” Kanye’s cell phone number after getting “drained” by his phone calls. Claiming he’d endlessly rant and rave about different things on his mind, she recalled:

“[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, ‘I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.’ I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y, and Z. How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘oh she’s this and she’s that’. [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f**k? Should I give a f**k? I don’t know.”

Wow!!! Honestly, can you even imagine him calling you in the middle of the night to rant… no thank you, indeed!!!

The 46-year-old explained more about Kanye’s dynamic over the sisters there, too, saying (below):

“[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don’t even know what. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim. And I didn’t feel any type of way [about her falling out with Kim]. I just felt like, do what’s best for your family.”

Crazy!

Apparently, Kim cut her off to make things “better” with Kanye. And while she was hurt to be losing a friend in the exchange, Larsa ultimately understood the bigger picture:

“I love [Kim], she and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it. If Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. Do I look like I’m suffering? Do I look like I’m in pain? I’m OK, I will survive. Was it hurtful? Yes. But do I have love from a lot of other places? Yes. This shall pass too.”

Interestingly enough, Kanye wasn’t even the first man to have a problem with Larsa’s close relationship with the KarJenner sisters!

Her own ex-husband gave her an attitude about hanging out with the KUWTK girls, too! What is it with insecure men?! She remembered:

“I was in a situation when Scottie and I had our issues. He didn’t want me to hang out with [the KarJenner sisters], Scottie was not happy about my relationship with them. Scottie didn’t want me to take my kids over to their house. We had issues like that too. I was strong enough where I was not going to let him dictate what I do. I’m just not that person.”

Good for you, girl!!! What a ridiculous hang-up…

And then there’s Tristan… AND Travis!

The momma of four was obviously in a mood to dish on this podcast because she also served up some scalding hot tea about Khloé’s baby daddy! According to the former Real Housewives of Miami star, she actually was the one who introduced the 29-year-old NBA player to the Good American founder… because she was the one who dated Tristan casually in the first place!

Pippen dished during the podcast:

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khlo´. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me.”

WTF! Speaking of small worlds, Larsa also had a story about Kylie’s baby daddy Travis ! The reality TV star claimed the young Jenner accelerated her fam’s falling out with her after running across the 29-year-old Astroworld rapper at a club one time.

Detailing how their exchange was misinterpreted, she spilled more:

“I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened. So, then they were like, ‘Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis’. By the way that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. Was he delusional? I know he raps about being the highest in the f**king room. So clearly maybe he was the highest in the f**king room. He imagined all this s**t because it never happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that.”

THE SHADE!!!

We’re not quite sure what to make of all this, but clearly with all three stories allegedly in play, it’s no wonder why Larsa’s friendship with Kim and the fam quickly soured. Still, the most interesting part of it all is Kanye, as always. Can U even imagine the rants he’d deliver before the sun rose in the morning?! Must’ve been wild!

And that hold he’s got over Kim and her entire family — exaggerated by Larsa here or real AF?? Definitely sounds cryptic and concerning to us! Just saying!

So much to take in here! Sound OFF down (below) with all your reactions to this bombshell podcast, Perezcious readers!

