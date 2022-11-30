The Kardashians Hold Major Family Meeting After Kim Finalizes Divorce From Kanye West!

Nobody comes together like the Kardashian family! We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again!

And we’re saying it now, too, because they actually just came together for a family meeting on Monday night. So… yeah! Ha!

Of course, Kim Kardashian is trending on social media right now after finally finalizing her divorce from Kanye West. The settlement went through on Monday afternoon, even though it wasn’t reported until later on Tuesday. Still, that ill-fated marriage is over now, and the legal settlement in place offers some closure on hand.

Amid this dramatic end-point, her fam appeared to be getting together to lay out a plan for the future when momager Kris Jenner called the tight-knit reality TV brood in for a sit-down. It’s unclear what topic was on the table for discussion in this face-to-face earlier this week, but we can imagine Kim’s divorce deets might have been part, considering the timing!

Paparazzi pics taken outside Travis Barker‘s DTA Records Studio in El Lay show the whole krew showing up for the family focus group. All the usual suspects were there, including Kim, who dressed down in a gray sweatsuit for the outing.

Older sis Kourtney Kardashian was on scene with Travis, each of them were seen in all-black outfits while holding hands outside the studio. And younger Kardashian sis Khloé showed up in her own sleek, black ensemble as well — with a beanie on her head to boot. It is late November, after all. LOLz!!

Momager Kris wasn’t as dressed down as the girls. She came through in an “elegant” business outfit, per Page Six. She even spotted the paparazzi laying low outside during the get-together. At one point, the outlet reported Kris flashed “a coy smile” to the waiting cameras as she went inside. Of course she did! She’s forever pulling all the strings! (BTW, you can see pics taken outside Monday night’s family meeting HERE.)

Intriguingly, the outlet also reported that the gather “seemed to go on for hours.” As you can see in those snaps, the Kardashians were pictured walking into the studio during daylight hours — but eyewitnesses say nobody left until well into the night. So whatever was going on inside Travis’ house of music was a significant situation!

It’s interesting because the final terms of Kim’s divorce from Ye are pretty straightforward. Sure, there’s a big-dollar amount of child support involved. But the KarJenner clan has billions in the bank, so they don’t see that sum quite like us mere mortals. And the divorce’s other terms seem pretty smart and sensible, TBH. Especially for Kim.

So what could this meeting have been about?! What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Share your take on this Kris-led krisis konference down in the komments below!

