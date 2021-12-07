Khloé Kardashian's Family Supports Both Her AND Tristan Thompson Amid Yet Another Cheating Scandal?!

Khloé Kardashian is leaning on those she loves and trusts the most amid baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s shocking new paternity suit fight.

As we’ve been reporting, the Sacramento Kings star is facing major public backlash after a Houston-area personal trainer named Maralee Nichols filed suit in late June alleging he was the father of her unborn baby.

According to Nichols’ filing, she and Thompson conceived the child at some point in mid-March, right around the time of a birthday celebration the basketball star held in her hometown of Houston during which they had sex. That math works out as the child has reportedly since been born over the weekend, just days after the paternity suit against Tristan was first publicly uncovered.

As we confirmed earlier on Monday, insiders claim Tristan and Khloé were together at the time of the conception — which would Tristan a four-time cheater. Wait, fifth? Man, hard to keep track with this guy…

As to be expected, Khloé is reportedly reeling after learning more about the timing. Add in all the early public reaction to the whole controversy, and there’s no question things are bad out there.

But there’s at least one bright spot: Khloé’s tight-knit, loving family. According to insiders who revealed details about the behind-the-scenes reaction to the whole thing in a new Us Weekly report, it sounds like momager Kris Jenner and the fam are going above and beyond to show support for the 37-year-old momma.

The insider explained of the famous fam (below):

“[The KarJenner family] has all rallied around her. [They] have been very supportive to her. Even though Khloé is hurt, she’s staying strong and trying to move forward.”

And it sounds like the reality TV stars are going above and beyond in this instance — largely for True Thompson, the adorable 3-year-old girl that Khloé and Tristan share.

The source further explained that even though the Good American founder has been single and apart from Thompson “for many months,” their desire to co-parent in a healthy way has kept them together as family. To that end, the rest of the KarJenners are reacting to the paternity and child support lawsuit allegations by showing compassion for both:

“Khloé’s family is supportive of her, but they are there for both Khloé and for Tristan. They’re both True’s parents and the family is supportive of both.”

Wow.

Hard to see how the family could support Tristan in all this considering how he’s treated his baby momma yet again.

Then again, Khloé is arguably the most loyal of the famous KarJenners — a fact she has frustratingly proven repeatedly with Tristan, and one that she proved again over this past weekend with little sis Kylie Jenner‘s love life. So it’s only natural that the fam would want to follow her lead here.

Whatever ends up happening with Tristan, rest assured the KarJenner clan won’t sit back and let Khloé go through it alone.

[Image via MEGA/Patricia Schlein/Nicky Nelson/WENN]