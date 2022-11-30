Kim Kardashian FINALLY Gets Her Divorce Settled -- Here's How Much Kanye West Owes In Child Support!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have FINALLY finalized their divorce.

The legal battle over the spousal split has been going on for nearly two full years. But on Monday, the duo agreed to the conclusive terms of their breakup. And now, each of them are totally free and clear! (Well, aside from coparenting their children, that is…)

Per Page Six, the SKIMS founder agreed to share custody of their four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with the Chicago-born rapper. Ye has been granted “equal access” to the kids in the final agreement. Even so, according to TMZ, Kim is slated to have them at her place “80 percent of the time.”

That matches up with a comment Ye made in September about how Kim is their primary caregiver. So it sounds like custody will remain similar to how it’s already been divvied up. Only now, it’s official and final. Kim got it in writing!

As for the couple’s finances, nothing really changes with the divorce going final. Property and financial assets had already been split as part of their prenuptial agreement, so that stays as it was. Plus, each party waived spousal support. No surprise there — they each can fend for themselves.

The big issue was child support. This week’s settlement decrees Ye is responsible for 50 percent of the kids’ expenses. That includes things like school tuition and security costs. And the Gold Digger rapper must pay Kim $200,000 per month in child support, too. Not chump change!! Somewhere, Nick Cannon is comparing that price tag to his own baby daddy tax. (Yes, the Wild’N Out host is catching strays. Ha!)

Child support aside, the other tricky issue settled this week has to do with the kids’ futures. Kim and Ye agreed to enter mediation should they ever have a dispute regarding any of their children. And here’s the key: if one party fails to attend required mediation meetings, the participating party becomes the sole decision maker on the issue.

That’s a BIG move considering Ye’s recent lack of attendance at divorce depositions and other legal meetings. It sounds like there will be hell to pay if he ever tries to pull that again. Probably a wise move on Kim’s part, TBH.

OH! And as for that house across from Kim’s that Ye bought? He gave it to her, too! So it really sounds like things are finally over. Finally.

What do U make of the ex-couple’s final final divorce details, Perezcious readers?

