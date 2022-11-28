Kim Kardashian Threatens To Cut Ties With Balenciaga Amid BDSM Teddy Bear Controversy!

Kim Kardashian is putting (possible future) actions behind her words.

On Sunday, the reality TV star finally broke her silence and spoke out against Balenciaga’s grotesque ad campaign featuring children cuddling BDSM teddy bears. While she was adamant that she did not support the brand or its decision to publish the images which sexualized children — not to mention the other photograph which featured court documents about child pornography — it was also a pretty standard statement, as far as they come.

That is… until now!

About an hour after she made her initial statement on her Instagram Story, denouncing the high-fashion house and claiming she was silent for so long to speak with those behind the scenes, she returned with another more poignant threat to the company!

On Sunday night, the star founder claimed she would cut ties with Balenciaga if they refused to take accountability for their actions and neglected to do better in the future! Seemingly referencing a convo she may have had with the higher-ups, Kimmy Kakes declared:

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Damn!

Pretty serious statement there! Would she really walk away from the brand?? She wouldn’t be the first in her fam to cut ties with the clothing company, but this time she’d be the one stepping back instead of getting fired. Hmm…

As we mentioned, this threat comes after the mother of four already took a stance against the shocking ad campaign, explaining on the ‘gram earlier in the day:

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period.”

Interestingly, the SKIMS founder did seem to be A-OK with the brand at the time, especially after they apologized on their social media accounts, writing:

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Guess she added her most recent part of the statement to put more pressure on Balenciaga to really take those “necessary measures.” Sadly, it seems more likely that the 42-year-old will have to break her contract with the brand (if she really meant what she said) since they are so far doing everything in their power to deflect and push the blame onto someone else.

Since the scandal broke out, the controversial fashion house has since sued the production company North Six and set designer Nicholas De Jardins and his company over the child pornography law docs being included in the campaign. They claimed they had no knowledge of the court docs being included on the set. How about those NSFW bear bags, though?! Meanwhile, the photographer, Gabriele Galimberti, is also insisting he had no control over the pictures. So, at this time, no one’s owning up to the mistakes! *Sigh.*

Do you think Kim will really walk away from her partnership?? And why aren’t MORE celebs talking about this? Are they too afraid to risk losing their paycheck? Let us know what you think about this latest development (below)!

