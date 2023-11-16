Kim Kardashian Went To A Medium -- And Her Father's Ghost LAUGHED AT HER?!

Robert Kardashian, Sr. may not have believed in psychics, but they believe in him! And so does Kim Kardashian!

The SKIMS founder opened up to GQ for their annual Men of the Year issue — and ended up telling a funny story about her late father.

Before the celeb lawyer passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003, he once famously visited a medium who told him the “Kardashian name would be internationally known.” He didn’t buy any of it. As Kim explained, he thought all psychics were “full of s**t.” But that one was right! So, as much as he wouldn’t have appreciated it, the Kardashian girls have all come to rely on psychics over the years.

One time, she says, her father visited a psychic once more — after his death. During one of her sessions, he reached out through the medium to make fun of Kim! She explained:

“My dad had a chip on his tooth and I always said, ‘Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth.’ He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine.'” So during this visit, she was the one who had a chip on her tooth. And the medium told her: “Your dad is laughing at your tooth.”

Wow! Unlike her pop, Kim is a true believer! She told the mag:

“Who would know that? It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside.”

Awww!

What do YOU think of Kim’s psychic visit from her dad’s ghost??

