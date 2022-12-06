Kim Kardashian Gets 5-Year-Long Restraining Order Against Supposedly Psychic Stalker

Kim Kardashian is doing what she has to do to protect herself and her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum sent her legal team into a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday to take care of a scary situation involving a possible stalker. And while the mere presence of this seemingly frightening figure continues to be concerning, at least the momma bear can hopefully sleep a bit easier at night knowing there is a plan in place.

According to court documents first obtained by TMZ on Monday afternoon, the 42-year-old reality TV star was granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker. The man was identified in court on Monday as Andre Persaud. Documents filed along with the order claim he supposedly showed up at Kim’s house “at least three times” back in August.

Apparently, Persaud had been posting about Kim on social media. He claimed to know her, and tried to seek her out at her home in the Calabasas area. Kim also revealed in the court docs that Persaud allegedly claimed she “had been communicating with him telepathically.”

That’s not true, of course. And it’s not something to laugh about, either. Kim is rightfully concerned about Persaud’s mental health after comments like that. Plus, TMZ reports the man also previously claimed to be armed. So, when he showed up at Kim’s house in August, her team was understandably very worried that things could escalate to physical violence.

That’s all taken care of now, though — at least from a legal perspective. On Monday, a judge granted the restraining order to Kim after her team filed the ask in court. Based on the terms of the new court order, Persaud must stay at least 100 yards away from Kim at all times. He is also banned from owning or possessing a gun. And any firearms he currently owns must be surrendered immediately to police.

The order is valid for the next five years. So, that’s good. Obviously, a legal decree alone isn’t enough to stop unpredictable behavior, but at least Kim now has some documentation on file.

Sadly, this is far from the first time the SKIMS mogul has dealt with stalker troubles. Back in May of 2021, she got a restraining order against another man who claimed to be in love with her. The reality TV veteran has been fighting off various stalkers at different points in her life for well over a decade now. Other members of her famous family have grappled with those same concerns in the recent past, too.

This is certainly one very bad part about living life in the public eye. Of course, Kim has all the resources in the world for incredible home security. But the unsettling uncertainty people’s behavior in times like this certainly isn’t good for her peace of mind — especially after the terrifying Paris incident where she was robbed at gunpoint. Ugh.

We continue to wish the best for The Kardashians star and her family!

