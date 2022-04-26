Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With New SOLO Account -- And She Is NOT Playing Around!

Kim Kardashian is back on TikTok, but this time she’s doing it all on her own!

The Kardashians star, who first joined the app five months ago alongside her daughter North West (despite ex-husband Kanye West’s very public pleas for that to stop), just debuted her first video on a brand new solo account!! And she absolutely nailed it!! Just as we’d expect.

The quick clip features her hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic as they hold tools of the trade while an audio track wonders:

“So, you’re an artist? Are you good at it?”

The video transitions to the 40-year-old looking drop-dead gorgeous as she poses in a ponytail and full face of makeup. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Stunning!

Fans were quick to cheer on the model in the comment section, writing:

“DAMNN QUEEN SLAYYY” “THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED.” “ICON.” “YOU ATE THAT!!” “THIS IS LITERALLY GOING TO GO DOWN IN HISTORY!!!”

Even the official TikTok account quipped:

“kim is here. i am no longer needed.”

LOLz!! Last summer, Kim revealed in an episode of KUWTK that elements of TikTok, specifically the dancing, scared her too much to consider joining, she noted candidly:

“I’m just not a good dancer so it’s hard for me.”

She continued:

“I want to, but I just don’t have time.”

But who needs dancing when you’re Kim K?! Now that the reality star has officially joined on her own, it seems like it’ll be even harder for Ye to get his kiddos off the app! And maybe boyfriend Pete Davidson will appear in some vids. Thoughts?!

