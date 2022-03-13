Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian To ‘Stop Antagonizing’ Him With North’s TikTok Videos

Kanye West is once again PISSED at Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday morning to go off on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for letting their 8-year-old daughter North use TikTok, which has been a point of contention with him in the past. However, this time he criticized Kim for filming a lip-sync video to Machine Gun Kelly’s song Emo Girl with North and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick. He wrote in the caption alongside a screenshot from the clip:

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives.”

The Yeezy designer later hopped back onto the ‘gram to share a video, telling his followers that he told Kim to “stop antagonizing” him with the videos on the platform:

“Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘It’s never again.’ I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said, I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, by Disney. I have a say-so.”

Claiming that he did not get a say in choosing his children’s elementary school, Kanye added:

“And when people say, ‘they’re gonna use this [against] you in court,’ I didn’t even have a say-so whether or not they went to Sierra Canyon. Most men do not – there’s no such thing has 50-50 custody in society today. It always leans toward the mom, and I’m happy that you guys got to see such a small piece of what I dealt with. You understand what I’m saying?”

The record producer went on to note in another video that the “men in that community” – including Tristan Thompson – do not have the option to voice their opinions about where their kids go to school, saying:

“I don’t have custody, I had to fight to have my kids not on TikTok. It’s always been a gang. It’s like we’ve never had Christmas anyplace else other than one location,” he added, seemingly addressing mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s famous holiday parties.”

When Kanye first claimed that North was “put on TikTok against my will,” Kim issued a statement about the situation on Instagram Stories, asking for any matters involving their children to be taken off social media:

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Clearly, that has not happened…

While the SKIMS creator has not addressed Ye’s recent allegations at this time, he further ranted about the details of their custody arrangement. The Jesus Walks artist alleged in a third video that Kim would not let North attend the Donda 2 release event in Miami in February, explaining:

“So when we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all of my kids to come from Calabasas to Miami. Then, [an] assistant hit me [and said], ‘You know, the kids are there.’ When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane.’ You see, this is the kind of stuff that’s just [like] the Chicago birthday party, and I’m glad that y’all saw in the Variety piece what I have to deal with.”

He also claimed that Kim has been changing plans at the last minute, saying she wouldn’t allow North to go to Sunday Service or a Doves basketball game in California recently:

“Here’s another one: the Doves high school basketball game. We hold one in California, my daughter loves basketball and I want her to see the league her father is starting. North can’t go to that game. Now we’ve got Sunday Service at 10 am and it’s, ‘North had a sleepover, so she can’t come to Sunday Service.’ I moved the Sunday Service to 10 am so that I could go to Saint‘s soccer game at 12:30. Moved the entire thing.”

Wow…

What are your thoughts on the latest from Kanye? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel ]