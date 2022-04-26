Kardashians Ask Court To Dismiss Blac Chyna's 'Absurd' Claims Of Economic & Emotional Distress: No Additional 'Evidence To Offer'

The KarJenner family is over it!

Kris Jenner and the gang have been fighting Blac Chyna‘s civil lawsuit in court for the last week, and we’ve been reporting on the goings-on every day. But now, it sounds like the famous fam is ready for this whole thing to be done. And they’ve made a formal request of the court to dismiss the economic claims!

In newly-filed trial documents first obtained by People, KarJenner family attorney Michael Rhodes argues that Chyna has offered “no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony” after the first week of the high-profile trial. Thus, Rhodes stated in the docs, the spurned woman — whose real name is Angela Renée White — should be cut loose from the courtroom!

But will judge Gregory W. Alarcon go for it?!

Writing in the new court papers seeking dismissal, Rhodes argues:

“Before trial began, these claims were absurd. Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy.”

Rhodes further notes that Rob Kardashian‘s 33-year-old ex has provided no specific reasoning behind her request for $109,635,021 in economic damages and another $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress regarding her claim that Kris and the fam nefariously cut short her reality TV career by nixing Rob & Chyna prematurely.

The doc states:

“Ms. White’s unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury.”

To further back up his new request, Rhodes notes that Chyna herself admitted in testimony last week that she “very much appreciated” the famous family’s 66-year-old matriarch for pushing so hard to get Rob & Chyna on TV in the first place.

To add to that, Rhodes also pointed out Chyna admitted on the stand that she was “hurt the most” by her ex, Rob — who is not named in this civil suit — rather than the KarJenner women who are defendants: Kris, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian. Tough to ask for damages here if Chyna’s worst emotional pain has come from someone uninvolved in the case, Rhodes’ argument goes…

Perezcious readers will recall that Chyna is desperate to re-do her testimony from last week and clean up some of her answers on the record. Maybe even she can sense that her hold on this civil claim is tenuous?! Or maybe she just wants to strengthen her position after an emotional time on the stand??

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the mag. Obviously, Judge Alarcon still has yet to rule on the lates demand. We’ll see if that happens soon — or if the trial will continue on as it has so far.

