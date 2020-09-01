Kim Kardashian Put Her #1 Fan On A Los Angeles Billboard For SKIMS! So Cool!

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian West, she sure knows how to treat her fans!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went above and beyond with her new SKIMS launch this week, opting to put one of her biggest fans front-and-center in the campaign photo shoot! And judging by the reaction on social media so far, the move seems to be paying off and getting a LOT of attention!

The reality TV superstar and mom of four made the announcement on Tuesday morning that super-fan Myleeza Kardashian was the spokesmodel for the shape wear line’s new billboard campaign!

As you can see (below), Myleeza looks stunning AF as the centerpiece of a brand new Sunset Boulevard billboard advertisement:

This @skims campaign is so special to me because I get to celebrate the people that have had my back forever! I had to make sure my girl @MyleezaKardash was front and center! My biggest fan from day 1, I

Had to see her on a huge billboard!!! pic.twitter.com/auvcrPpptq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2020

Wow! Not many people can say they are the star of a billboard — and especially not one on such an iconic Los Angeles street, either! But here we are!

The gravity of the moment wasn’t lost on Myleeza herself, who showed so much gratitude for the incredible opportunity:

Thank you so much @KimKardashian and @skims ! Even after losing close to 100 lbs, I still felt self conscious about body, but this moment made me love myself even more! I love you forever ❤️ — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) September 1, 2020

Love it! And we love that weight loss story, too! Keep gettin’ it, girl, you look great!!!

BTW, hours later, the newly-minted spokesmodel also showed off a special new SKIMS care package, doll and all:

Thank you @skims for my anniversary box! My Skims doll has braids just like me! Representation matters ???? pic.twitter.com/ZkHSNwsQOU — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) September 1, 2020

Nice work all around, Kim!

Love seeing a feel-good story like this pop up!!

How about U??

