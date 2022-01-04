Kim Kardashian UNFOLLOWS Miley Cyrus Amid Pete Davidson Romance -- What Happened?!

Uh, oh! We sense relationship drama brewing!

Kim Kardashian has seemingly cut ties — at least virtually — with Miley Cyrus, just days after Pete Davidson co-hosted an NBC New Year’s Eve special with the singer!

According to fan account @MileyEdition on Twitter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was following the Wrecking Ball vocalist on December 10, but as of Tuesday, she isn’t! We took a quick look for ourselves, and it’s true. Look!

Hmm… Interestingly, Miley is still following Kim. So what happened to cause the unfollow?!

We can’t help but wonder if the potential problem first arose when Miley seemingly took her shot at Pete last month. As we reported, the SNL star and Disney Channel alum appeared on The Tonight Show in mid-December to promote their NYE event. During the late-night interview, the 29-year-old serenaded Davidson with a special rendition of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me. The Hannah Montana alum introduced the song, teasing:

“Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

The lyrics then straight-up called out Pim’s romance! Miley sang:

“It should have been me, in that Lamborghini leaving that nice ass restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island!”

Yup, she’s been keeping close tabs on her bestie’s love life! Check out the full moment (below).

LOLz!! So funny at the time, but maybe there were some serious feelings, too? After all, the 29-year-old’s SUV was spotted pulling up to the comedian’s Staten Island condo an hour after they left the studio that evening. We assumed it was a platonic hangout since the pair have been friends for a long time, but who knows now!

During Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the hosts also had lots of quality time together, including performing Will Smith‘s Miami together. Kim notably spent the holiday in Los Angeles with her kids instead of partying with her beau. The event went off without a hitch, except for the pop star’s wardrobe malfunction.

So, it remains hard to tell exactly how Miley landed on Kim’s bad side.

One thing is for sure. Now that she’s removed the Grammy nominee from her feed, Kanye West’s ex-wife seems determined to stay focused on her relationship. The two have been together since October and just reunited this week to jet off to the Bahamas for some one-on-one time.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Why do U think Kim unfollowed Miley? Let us know (below)!

