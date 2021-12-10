What's Up Now...? Miley Cyrus Spotted Going Back To Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo After Tonight Show!

Wait, was that Tonight Show serenade really her move? And did it actually work??

As we previously reported, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson appeared together on Jimmy Fallon’s show to promote their upcoming NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The pair played some games and joked around with the host, and Miley even serenaded the SNL star with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me. Hilarious, right?

She even changed up the lyrics to reference Pete’s romance with Kim Kardashian, singing:

“It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice ass restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island!”

Well, it seems like she got her wish! According to a surprising Page Six report, Miley’s SUV was spotted pulling into the garage of the comedian’s Staten Island condo after their Tonight Show taping. An insider dished:

“They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete’s place around 9:40 p.m.”

Before you get too worried that the King of Staten Island might be two-timing KKW, it sounds like he and Miley have been friends since long before he started dating the reality star. They even revealed their matching tattoos on Fallon’s show, and the Disney alum told a story about bringing Pete to his first gay bar.

Plus, Kimmy made a subtle show of support for the co-hosts over on Instagram. She “liked” the Plastic Hearts singer’s pic promoting the pair’s TV appearance with the caption:

“BIG DEBUT ENERGY Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is! Watch @fallontonight Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty hosted by US in Miami!”

If the SKIMS founder can give her stamp of approval on a pic where another woman is hanging off her boyfriend, it’s safe to say the situation is probably platonic.

Not to mention, the 28-year-old wasn’t the only one to receive a romantic serenade on Thursday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum attended her ex-husband Kanye West’s concert event in LA, and he used the opportunity to make a play for her heart.

Like Miley, Ye also changed the lyrics of an existing song, altering his track Runaway to rap:

“I need you to run right back to me/More specifically, Kimberly.”

Sheesh! Kim, Kanye, and Pete are already a pretty mind boggling love triangle — throwing Miley into the mix only makes this tangled web even messier! Gotta say, we love the drama, even if it’s just some masterclass trolling like Miley’s performance.

[Image via NBC/YouTube & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]