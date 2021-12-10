Miley Cyrus Epically Teases Pete Davidson About His Romance With Kim Kardashian! WATCH!

In the latest episode of “Pete Davidson gets all the ladies…”

The comedian was recently announced as a co-host for Miley Cyrus’s new NBC event, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. On Thursday, the pair appeared on The Tonight Show to promote the holiday special, and Miley took the opportunity to poke some fun at his romance with Kim Kardashian.

The 29-year-old performed a teasing cover of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me with The Roots, introducing the number:

“Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

The rocker got up close and personal with her pal, grabbing his hat and pointing directly his way as she altered the lyrics to reference one of his dates with Kimmy:

“It should have been me, in that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island!”

LOLz!

Concluding the showstopping song, she joked:

“You wondered why your name wasn’t on the marquee!”

Trust the Disney alum to bring the hilarity and the killer vocals. Maybe you’ll get to headline New Years’ next year, Pete!

Elsewhere in the episode, the dynamic duo chatted with Jimmy Fallon about their matching “We Babies” tattoo (yep, seriously), reminisced about Miley taking Pete to his first gay bar, and played a game of True Confessions. Ch-ch-check out the fun segments (below):

[Image via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]