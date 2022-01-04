Kim Kardashian Sends Khloé Sisterly Support After Tristan's Cheating Confession!

We still don’t know exactly how Khloé Kardashian is reacting to Tristan Thompson‘s big public apology — frankly we’d be shocked if it was even the first time he admitted to cheating on her, and besides it’s not like he had much choice after the paternity test, right?

What we do know is how Kim Kardashian is responding: by sending her support to her kid sister!

Related: Twitter Praises Jordyn Woods After Tristan’s Public Apology For Cheating!

The KUWTK star took a break from her romantic Bahamas getaway with Pete Davidson on Tuesday to jump on Instagram and post a pic with Khlo and their kids…

The photos appear to be from a screening of Sing 2 that the fam got to see last month. Khloé herself posted a pic with True Thompson that was clearly from the same photoshoot back on December 12.

But it wasn’t about the pic, which was probably just the most recent of the two sisters together. It was about the sentiment.

Kim included the simplest caption to the family photo: a single infinity symbol emoji. Clearly she’s saying Khlo always has her support. Considering the youngest Kardashian sister has historically been the family defender, it’s sweet to see it go the other way.

And Khloé clearly got the message because she responded with three infinity symbols back!

It’s not the only thing the Good American founder has posted on social media since the apology, but it’s certainly the clearest message.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram.]