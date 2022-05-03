Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are All Loved Up At The Met Gala!!

Everything’s coming up Pim!!

Following their red carpet debut at the White House Corespondent’s Dinner, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to keep the love flowing and walk the Met Gala red carpet together as a pair!

We mean, they HAD to do something big considering all her sisters were there too! LOLz!

Btw, Kim is wearing the same Jean Louis and Bob Mackie gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing JFK Happy Birthday in 1962. Iconic! She says she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into it. Ch-ch-check out more images (below)!

A first look at @KimKardashian on the #MetGala red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress from 1962. Her date? Pete Davidson. https://t.co/Xm0euXQJjh pic.twitter.com/UfXlVdWrWB — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

