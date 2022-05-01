Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Their Red Carpet Debut At White House Correspondents’ Dinner!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are now red carpet official!

The couple stepped out for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday – and looked absolutely stunning as they walked the carpet together in coordinating ensembles. Kimmy Kakes dazzled in a shimmery silver dress by Balenciaga paired with a pair of earrings and a ring by Lorraine Schwartz. Meanwhile, Pete donned a classic black suit by Prada with a pair of black Vans and sunglasses. We cannot deny that these two served last night! Ch-ch-check out the red carpet pictures HERE:

Thankfully, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum did not keep us waiting with the Instagram pics from the event! In the post, she and the Saturday Night Live star were photographed several times holding hands and hanging out on a couch. Kim captioned the photos simply:

“White House din din.”

Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous photos (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

OBSESSED!

According to People, the 28-year-old comedian went with Kim as her guest for the evening, which honors the work of White House journalists and media. The 41-year-old reality star was invited by ABC since her new Hulu series The Kardashians premiered earlier this month. And of course, the lovebirds were in good company at the dinner, as President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Trevor Noah, Martha Stewart (who also gave us some Pim content on the ‘gram), Drew Barrymore, and more were in attendance.

As fans know, things have been slowly progressing between Kim and Pete, who have been dating for a little more than six months now. Not only has the couple made things Instagram official, but The King of Staten Island star has branded Kim’s name on his body. Talk about getting serious!

Most recently, they have been attending more public events together. On April 24, they were spotted in the audience as Jon Stewart recevied the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in D.C. And although Pete had previously attended the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians, he had only come in support and did not walk alongside Kim at the time. However, there could be another opportunity for a red carpet moment with Pim since the momma of four is usually in attendance at fashion’s biggest night – the Met Gala!

While there is no official word that the duo will be going together, Page Six reported on Saturday that the famous family – Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim – will supposedly be heading to the gala. And this includes Pete! So we’ll have to wait and see!

Reactions to Kim and Pete’s red carpet debut? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]