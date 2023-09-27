Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush -- And You Will NEVER Guess!

Kim Kardashian is rumored to be dating a very specific celeb right now. But before that news got out, she gave an interview with CR Fashion Book, published this week, in which she revealed she has “one or two” others.

When asked for her “ultimate celebrity crush”?? Only one name came to mind. And you’ll never guess.

You ready? It’s…

John F. Kennedy Jr.!

That’s right, John-John! The late son of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie O.

The American royal lost his life in a tragic plane crash in 1999, when Kim was still a teenager. But you just never forget those early crushes.

Also, we have to say, with that suit and that hair… doesn’t he bear a striking resemblance to Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian?? Was as humans are nothing if not predictable, we guess!

What do YOU think about Kim’s big celeb crush, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/WENN.]