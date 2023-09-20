Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'Great Chemistry' Is Off The Charts! BUT...

Oh it sounds like it is ON between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., alright! Even if some sources are doubling down on downplaying the rumors…

After it was revealed The Kardashians star and Baltimore Ravens player have been “hanging out” recently, tongues immediately got to wagging. Even though an early source cautioned TMZ that it was all just friendly, how do you NOT ship these two?

But a source gave E! News the same scoop, insisting there’s nothing romantic going on! The insider stressed on Wednesday:

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common. She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Hmm.. “Not seriously dating” doesn’t exactly shut down a possible fling, now does it? So maybe the NFL star still has a chance! Besides, it always starts casual, right?

Well, if you ask Us Weekly, there’s no question something’s happening here! Just like we suspected, their intel revealed things did start out casual — and while Kim and Odell haven’t locked each other down just yet, they ARE dating! The source dished:

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual. There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”

The insider pointed out the pair have “known each other for a while,” adding:

“[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party. Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves.”

This seems promising!

As we covered, speculation about this romance lit up the internet earlier this week after the wide receiver’s split from model Lauren Wood came to light. According to multiple People sources on Tuesday night, the pair broke up some time recently — after welcoming their first child last February. TMZ’s insiders insist the relationship ended at the start of the year — meaning Kimmy Kakes had nothing to do with it.

Still, we know she’s been on the lookout for love and now with Odell in her life, well, the possibilities seem endless! Plus he already has the family’s approval? Green flag!

If you didn’t know, Odell once sparked dating rumors with Khloé Kardashian when they were snapped chatting at Drake‘s 2016 Memorial Day party. Both vehemently shut down the speculation, though. You might be forgiven for not even remembering that blip! After all, just three months later Khlo was first linked to Tristan Thompson — and the rest is history.

Flash forward to 2021, Odell joined Kendall Jenner in a campaign for her oral beauty brand Moon. Check it out:

He’s been in the fold a loooong time! It’s about time he finally caught feelings for a Kar-Jenner!

Now we just need these two to start dropping hints so we can figure out whether or not things are seriously heating up! Do U ship these hotties? Let us know (below)!

